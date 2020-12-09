Advertisement

Reported shooting under investigation on the southeast side of Colorado Springs Tuesday night

Shooting investigation in Colorado Springs near S. Academy/Fountain Boulevards on 12/8/20.
Shooting investigation in Colorado Springs near S. Academy/Fountain Boulevards on 12/8/20.(KKTV)
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 6:39 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were called to a reported shooting Tuesday night in Colorado Springs on the southeast side of the city.

CSPD received a call just after 6 in the evening after a stray bullet went through the door of a home near Fountain Boulevard and S. Academy Boulevard. The apartment complex is in the 3400 block of E. Fountain Boulevard, just to the west of S. Academy.

Last time this article was updated, police were still arriving at the scene and it isn’t clear if anyone was actually hit.

This is a developing story and as more details become available this article will be updated.

