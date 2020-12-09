Pueblo Police team up with D-60 and other local organizations to deliver holiday cheer to students

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Students within District 60 in the city of Pueblo got some holiday cheer on Wednesday. The district teamed up with Pueblo Police and Pueblo County Toys for Tots to deliver more than 7,000 toys to elementary school students.

Today police officers were out at South High School to deliver gifts to students of South Park, Highland Park, Sunset Park and Beulah Heights elementary schools; Goodnight School (K through grade 5 only), and Paragon Preschool.

The second annual toy drive between Pueblo Toys for Tots, @Pueblo_D60 and @PuebloPolice1 is in full swing!

Sgt. Dennis Furbush from the Pueblo Police Department tells 11 News, giving out these gifts is especially important this year. “”I think it’s important because kids are not out. They’re stuck at home they’re trying to do everything online. It’s important they get a present and we show them and let them know that we care about them”. Said Furbush.

Pueblo County Toys for Tots coordinator, Freddie Gallegos, says these toys came all the way from Ohio. Last year they were able to provide toys for more than 9,000 kids within the district. This year Gallegos hopes to serve more than 10,000 and says they are right on track.

11 News spoke to one of the families who came by today to pick up gifts for their kids. Ray Camacho has a first and third grader in South Park Elementary. Camacho says these gifts are a blessing around the holiday season. “It’s a relief because you know money’s tight right now and they’re cutting hours so it helps out a lot. Whenever I can see my boys happy it makes me happy and their mom happy”, says Camacho.

But the gift giving does not stop there! The gifts will continue to be given out on Thursday, December 10, Monday December 14, and Tuesday, December 15 from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. at several schools:

Thursday, December 10, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at East High School: for students of Park View, Baca, Fountain, Bradford, Haaff and Belmont elementary schools, and Franklin School of Innovation.

Monday, December 14, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Central High School: for students of Carlile, Heritage, Minnequa and Columbian elementary schools; Bessemer Academy, and Corwin International Magnet School (grades 4 and 5 only.)

Tuesday, December 15, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Centennial High School: for students of Irving and Morton elementary schools.

If you would like to stop by and get your student one of these gifts, all you need to do is show up and tell them your students name and the school they attend. Officials will check your name off a list, give you a toy, and you will be on your way!

