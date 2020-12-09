Pueblo Gives Day benefits many local non-profit organizations

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Gives Day has a new meaning for many non-profit organizations who are trying their best to give back to the community during the pandemic. This day happens every year and starting at 12:01 a.m. people can donate money to local organizations.

According to the website, non-profit organizations will get money from the $1 million dollar incentive fund donated by the Community First Foundation, First Bank and other community members.

39 non-profit organizations within Pueblo County are participating in the event. You can see a full list of them here.

Pueblo County Commissioners decided to donate $1,000 from the Community First Foundation. The funds were given to three of the organizations. The Pueblo Hispanic Education Foundation and the Boys and Girls Club received $250, and the Pueblo Cooperative Care Center was given $500.

Pueblo county Commissioner Garrison Ortiz tells 11 News, Pueblo Gives Day is especially important this year seeing as we are in the middle of a pandemic. “With all the challenges of this pandemic this year when you look at this long list of nonprofits that serves our community, I would argue that we need their services now more than ever and I think this is really critical time for our community”, says Ortiz.

Corry Higbee, the Executive Director of the Pueblo Cooperative Care Center, told 11 News they did not hear the news about this money right away, but are extremely grateful. “We received the news that we were the recipient of the drawing and we were so busy at that point we didn’t even have a chance to see the drawing. What a blessing you know it’s good fortune I think. That money will be well spent and we’ll go to our programs and thank you Pueblo County for trusting us and trusting us with the mission that we try to provide” said Higbee.

Since the pandemic began, the care center has had to reduce their staff and volunteers. They originally had about 130 volunteers and 6 paid employees, but they can no longer have volunteers and now pay fifteen employees to help meet the communities need.

Even during the pandemic, Higbee tells 11 News, the care center will continue to make sure the community has what they need. “It’s difficult to express how much impact it really has. I could give you numbers and statistics all day long on the people that we provide services to but until you talk to a family who doesn’t have food, the real impact isn’t known. And when you face situations like that and you’re making a difference in the lives of every day people then the real impact becomes to be heartfelt”, says Higbee.

Higbee tells 11 News this is where they money raised for Pueblo Gives Day and the donation from Pueblo County will go towards.

Colorado Gives day will continue until Midnight on Wednesday. If you would like to donate to any local charities you can do so here.

