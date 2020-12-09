Parkview Medical Center seeing increase in COVID-19 patients; decrease in staff members during pandemic

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo is not only dealing with shortages when it comes to ICU beds for COVID-19 patients, they are also dealing with staffing issues.

On Wednesday, Parkview tells 11 News they are treating about 125 COVID-19 patients and about 25 of those patients are in the ICU. Over the last week the medical center has been holding steady in the 125 to 130 range when it comes to COVID-19 patients.

Dr. Sandeep Vijan, the chief medical officer from Parkview, tells 11 News every day is different when it comes to COVID-19. Every morning their ICU beds are full, and has reportedly happened every day this week. Throughout the day they are able to move patients around and by the end are no longer running at capacity.

They do have the ability to transfer patients between other UCHealth hospitals in Colorado Springs and Denver. Vijan tells 11 News this is becoming more challenging to do since those hospitals are full as well.

When it comes to staffing at Parkview Medical Center that has become an issue. “So our struggle is not real estate and supplies; their challenge is staffing. Their staff are also members of the community and are acquiring COVID too, so we’re having some staffing challenges as a result”, says Vijan.

The COVID Care Force reached out to Parkview to help with the staffing issues. They deployed six volunteers; which are a combination of nurses, nurse assistants, and respiratory therapists. These volunteers will help fill the holes in the schedule and allow patients the care they need.

Parkview Medical Center is preparing for a surge in cases and patients from the Thanksgiving holiday. Health officials do hope the numbers continue to decrease within Pueblo County, but they fear things will get worse in the next few weeks. “We can only hope that the numbers continue to decrease and that is going to be because people are staying home, they’re wearing their masks, they’re staying away from each other. But we have not yet passed the two week incubation period from Thanksgiving, so we fully anticipate that this crisis will worsen before it improves” says Vijan.

