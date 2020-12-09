Advertisement

MISSING: Man with a mental disability may be in danger according to Pueblo Police

Raymond French was reported missing in Pueblo on 12/8/20.
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 7:03 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are putting a call out to the community for help in finding a man who reportedly has a mental disability.

Pueblo Police shared a photo of 23-year-old Raymond French at about 7 p.m. on Tuesday. French may be in danger, according to authorities. He was last seen in the 1700 block of E. Evans Avenue on the south side of the city just to the west of I-25.

If you have any information on the location of French you’re asked to call 719-553-2502.

