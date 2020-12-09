Advertisement

Man who found Fenn treasure identified

(Courtesy: Wyoming State Archives)
(Courtesy: Wyoming State Archives) (KGWN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 6:46 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - A grandson of the late author and art dealer Forrest Fenn has confirmed that a medical school student from Michigan found an over $1 million treasure chest that Fenn stashed in the wilds of Wyoming more than a decade ago.

Shiloh Forrest Old wrote Monday on a website dedicated to the treasure that 32-year-old Jonathan “Jack” Stuef found the treasure in June. Stuef had met with Fenn soon after finding the treasure.

Stuef also identified himself to Daniel Barbarisi for an article published Monday by Outside Magazine. Fenn left clues to finding the treasure in a poem in his memoir, “The Thrill of the Chase.”

