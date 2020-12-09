Firefighters battle multiple fires near I-25 and MLK Bypass
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 12:09 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - For the second day in a row, Springs firefighters found themselves along the Pikes Peak Greenway extinguishing small fires burning along the trail.
Firefighters found three fires when they responded to the area of I-25 and MLK Bypass late Wednesday morning.
Less than 24 hours earlier, firefighters had responded to the exact same location.
Firefighters said the combined burn area Tuesday was about 1 acre.
There’s currently no cause to any of the fire.
Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.