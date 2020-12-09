Advertisement

Firefighters battle multiple fires near I-25 and MLK Bypass

Smoke can be seen from one of three fires burning near Fountain Creek in the area of I-25 and...
Smoke can be seen from one of three fires burning near Fountain Creek in the area of I-25 and the MLK Bypass Dec. 9, 2020. Two fires were also reported in the area Dec. 8.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 12:09 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - For the second day in a row, Springs firefighters found themselves along the Pikes Peak Greenway extinguishing small fires burning along the trail.

Firefighters found three fires when they responded to the area of I-25 and MLK Bypass late Wednesday morning.

Less than 24 hours earlier, firefighters had responded to the exact same location.

Firefighters said the combined burn area Tuesday was about 1 acre.

There’s currently no cause to any of the fire.

