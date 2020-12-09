Firefighters battle multiple fires near I-25 and MLK Bypass

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - For the second day in a row, Springs firefighters found themselves along the Pikes Peak Greenway extinguishing small fires burning along the trail.

Firefighters found three fires when they responded to the area of I-25 and MLK Bypass late Wednesday morning.

Update I25/MLK- Firefighters found 3 separate fires approx 50’ x 30’. Fires are under control but we will be on scene mopping up hot spots. Fire danger is still high and grasses are dry. Be careful and report smoke/fires early. Don’t assume someone else has called pic.twitter.com/CwMTuhJHLd — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) December 9, 2020

Less than 24 hours earlier, firefighters had responded to the exact same location.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on a #grassfire in the area of I25/MLK. Engine 4 and Wildland 4 is on scene reporting 2 small fires. Crews still responding into the area pic.twitter.com/IelxpGclqw — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) December 8, 2020

Firefighters said the combined burn area Tuesday was about 1 acre.

There’s currently no cause to any of the fire.

