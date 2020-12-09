Domestic violence suspect arrested after allegedly hitting police car, chase

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in custody after police say he intentionally struck a squad car and led officers on a chase Wednesday morning.

Canon City police say the situation started as a call for service at a home in the 600 block of Family Center Drive just before 7:45 a.m. Police were told there was a domestic violence situation unfolding at that address.

“As officers arrived, the subject, Thomas Eason, 32, of Canon City, fled the area in a Dodge Durango,” police said in a news release.

Eason allegedly hit into a police cruiser, then led officers on a nearly mile-long chase down 9th Street before crashing into a tree.

“After crashing, a brief struggle ensued before Eason was taken into custody,” police said.

No officers were injured in the incident. Eason was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

Eason already had two warrants for his arrest at the time he was taken into custody. Charges related to the domestic violence incident are pending.

