Advertisement

Crews respond to a grass fire in Colorado Springs on Tuesday near North Gate Boulevard

Crews responded to a grass fire in Colorado Springs just north of North Gate Boulevard on...
Crews responded to a grass fire in Colorado Springs just north of North Gate Boulevard on 12/8/20.(CSFD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 5:00 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a grass fire on the north side of Colorado Springs Tuesday evening.

At about 4:45 p.m. officials with the Colorado Springs Fire Department estimated the fire’s size at about one acre. The blaze was burning in an area close to North Gate Boulevard and Meadowgrass Drive. The area is just east of I-25 and north of Bass Pro Shops.

The fire was contained by about 5 p.m. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

11 News has a crew headed to the scene and we will update this article as we work to learn more.

It was a busy day for CSFD. At about 2:30 p.m., the Colorado Springs Fire Department was dealing with two small brush fires near Fountain Creek in the area of I-25 and the MLK bypass. Those fires were quickly knocked out and a cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A NHS pharmacy technician at the Royal Free Hospital, simulates the preparation of the Pfizer...
First coronavirus vaccines coming to Colorado soon. Here’s how it will work.
kktv
‘I thought I was going to die,’ Colorado teenager shares her COVID-19 experience
This Oct. 15, 2020, file photo shows Colorado Governor Jared Polis, back, looking on as First...
Colorado First Gentleman Marlon Reis discharged from hospital following stay for COVID-19 treatment
Outdoor dining is allowed in El Paso County under "Level Red" in the state's COVID-19 Dial...
List of restaurants that have outdoor dining and heated patios from Visit Colorado Springs
Generic closed sign.
Colorado Springs restaurant Fargo’s Pizza closes temporarily

Latest News

Pueblo Cooperative Care Center receives donation from county as part of Pueblo Gives Day.
Pueblo Gives Day benefits many local non-profit organizations
Photo courtesy MGN.
Colorado governor extends mask mandate for an additional 30 days
Amazing stock photo of a cat.
Colorado Springs ranked #27 out of U.S. cities for most ‘cat friendly’ in new report
Officers surprised a little girl with birthday gifts after hers were stolen by an auto-theft...
Colorado Springs police surprise girl with birthday gifts after hers were taken during a car theft