Crews respond to a grass fire in Colorado Springs on Tuesday near North Gate Boulevard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a grass fire on the north side of Colorado Springs Tuesday evening.

At about 4:45 p.m. officials with the Colorado Springs Fire Department estimated the fire’s size at about one acre. The blaze was burning in an area close to North Gate Boulevard and Meadowgrass Drive. The area is just east of I-25 and north of Bass Pro Shops.

The fire was contained by about 5 p.m. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

11 News has a crew headed to the scene and we will update this article as we work to learn more.

It was a busy day for CSFD. At about 2:30 p.m., the Colorado Springs Fire Department was dealing with two small brush fires near Fountain Creek in the area of I-25 and the MLK bypass. Those fires were quickly knocked out and a cause is under investigation.

Update North Gate/Meadowgrass #grassfire- Fire contained at 1 acre. Both CSFD and @WescottFireDept are on scene mopping up hotspots. Even though it’s getting closer to winter, grasses and brush are still dry and can burn. Early reporting of smoke keeps fires small pic.twitter.com/IQP2OZy973 — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) December 9, 2020

