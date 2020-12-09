Colorado governor sued over race-based COVID-19 relief aid

DENVER (AP) - A Colorado Springs barbershop owner has sued the governor in relation to $4 million of coronavirus relief aid designated for minority-owned small businesses that it claims is unconstitutional.

The Denver Post reported that Locals Barbershop owner Etienne Hardre, who is white, filed the lawsuit against Democratic Gov. Jared Polis and the state minority business office and its director. Hardre argues the aid intended for businesses that are at least 51% minority-owned is based entirely on race.

The Colorado governor’s office did not immediately return the AP’s request for comment about the lawsuit, which seeks to remove the race-based requirement from the aid that’s part of a larger $57 million package.