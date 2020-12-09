Advertisement

2 hospitalized, 3 trapped, 2 missing in Ohio power plant collapse, sheriff says

A collapse at Killen Generating Station occurred about 8:30 a.m. during work before a...
A collapse at Killen Generating Station occurred about 8:30 a.m. during work before a controlled demolition of one of the buildings.(Source: WXIX)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 11:16 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - Two workers are hospitalized, three workers are trapped and two are unaccounted for in the collapse of a power plant in southwest Ohio, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

WXIX reported that the collapse occurred about 8:30 a.m. during work before a controlled demolition of one of the buildings at the closed Killen Generating Station on U.S. 52, said Sheriff Kimmy Rogers.

Multiple rescue crews remain on scene searching for the other workers with more crews on the way, the sheriff said.

Hamilton County Urban Search and Rescue Task Force is part of that response, dispatchers confirm.

Adams County requested their assistance, and Hamilton County dispatchers said they paged task force members to go shortly after 9 a.m.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration compliance are heading to the scene as well, according to a spokesman for the U.S. Department of Labor.

“It could be some time before I will have any further information,” said the spokesman, Scott Allen.

If OSHA launches an investigation, they will determine if work at the time of the collapse complied with all federal rules.

They typically interview all potential witnesses, employees and employers as they work to determine if all OSHA standards and regulations were followed.

OSHA has up to six months by law to complete their investigation. If regulations were violated, they can impose fines.

A final report is then available to the public.

U.S. Congressman Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, said in a tweet that he was monitoring the situation: “Please join me in praying for the safety of all those involved.”

The Killen Station opened in 1982 and closed in May 2018, along with another big coal-fire plant near the Ohio River in Adams County, J.M. Stuart, in response to declining market conditions, according to Dayton Power & Light.

Killen Station was a 618 megawatt facility co-owned by AES Ohio Gen and Vistra Energy with a coal-fired generating unit and combustion turbine, the utility said in a news release when the facility closed.

Copyright 2020 WXIX via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarrett Bragg is suspected of hitting and killing a Black Hills Energy employee on 12/8/20.
Black Hills Energy worker killed by wrong-way driver in north Pueblo; off-duty officer captures suspect
kktv
‘I thought I was going to die,’ Colorado teenager shares her COVID-19 experience
Shooting investigation in Colorado Springs near S. Academy/Fountain Boulevards on 12/8/20.
Shooting under investigation on the southeast side of Colorado Springs Tuesday night; victim found about 3 miles away
Photo courtesy MGN.
Colorado governor extends mask mandate for an additional 30 days
Officers surprised a little girl with birthday gifts after hers were stolen by an auto-theft...
Colorado Springs police surprise girl with birthday gifts after hers were taken during a car theft

Latest News

FILE - Army Gen. Lloyd J. Austin III, commander of U.S. Central Command, updates reporters at...
Biden’s Pentagon nominee puts some Democrats in a bind
Springs Rescue Mission announces 1st outbreak since start of the pandemic
U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III speaks outside his campaign headquarters in Watertown, Mass., after...
Retiring Rep. Kennedy says greed hinders aid to needy
AP-NORC poll: Only half in US want shots as vaccine nears
Smoke can be seen from one of three fires burning near Fountain Creek in the area of I-25 and...
Firefighters battle multiple fires near I-25 and MLK Bypass