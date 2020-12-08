Weddings, funerals and worship now classified as ‘essential’ under Colorado’s COVID-19 Dial Framework

DENVER (KKTV) - Some changes were made to Colorado’s COVID-19 Dial Framework when it comes to worship and educational institutions.

Monday night, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) released an amended public health order modifying the COVID-19 Dial Framework.

The new changes that went into effect Monday at 5 p.m. are as follows:

Worship and ceremonies such as weddings and funerals are classified as essential. This means that they must do their best to follow public health recommendations but may exceed recommended capacity caps if they cannot conduct their essential activity within those restrictions. They still must require masks indoors and other prevention measures like 6 foot spacing between members of different households and appropriate sanitation. Outdoor activities are still strongly preferred.



Institutions like museums, aquariums, or zoos may open indoors in order to perform educational functions, up to 25% or 25 people per room, whichever is fewer.



