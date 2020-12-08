Street closure planned in Old Colorado City to help local businesses dealing with COVID-19 restrictions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Remember the street dining along Tejon in downtown Colorado Springs this year?

We might see more of that near Colorado Avenue at 25th Street this winter thanks in part to a grant for $26,448 grant from CDOT. It’s a move that can’t come fast enough for restaurants like Dat’s Italian.

“I would be able to bring back some of my employees,” owner Maia Conkey told 11 News. “I would be able to serve more people. It would be amazing,”

The Old Colorado City staple has had to let half of their staff go. It’s now run by two employees and the family after indoor dining was closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Now Dat’s Italian can seat 20 customers maximum, a frustrating but necessary situation for Conkey. They have moved from larger tents on their back porch, to smaller, individual tents for single households, with personal heaters to fight off cold winter weather.

“ I was nervous that people would not like them,” Conkey admits, eyeing the tents. “But everybody has been so happy just to be able to be out, especially at nighttime. The past few days we have had people just calling and asking about ‘em and being more than willing to wait. And it’s been really great.”

The City of Colorado Springs says details are still being worked out, but expect this new option will be available as soon as the end of next week and could run through March.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.