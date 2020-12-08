Advertisement

Street closure planned in Old Colorado City to help local businesses dealing with COVID-19 restrictions

Colorado Ave. eyed for in street dining and shopping
Colorado Ave. eyed for in street dining and shopping(KKTV)
By Spencer Wilson
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 8:49 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Remember the street dining along Tejon in downtown Colorado Springs this year?

We might see more of that near Colorado Avenue at 25th Street this winter thanks in part to a grant for $26,448 grant from CDOT. It’s a move that can’t come fast enough for restaurants like Dat’s Italian.

“I would be able to bring back some of my employees,” owner Maia Conkey told 11 News. “I would be able to serve more people. It would be amazing,”

The Old Colorado City staple has had to let half of their staff go. It’s now run by two employees and the family after indoor dining was closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Now Dat’s Italian can seat 20 customers maximum, a frustrating but necessary situation for Conkey. They have moved from larger tents on their back porch, to smaller, individual tents for single households, with personal heaters to fight off cold winter weather.

“ I was nervous that people would not like them,” Conkey admits, eyeing the tents. “But everybody has been so happy just to be able to be out, especially at nighttime. The past few days we have had people just calling and asking about ‘em and being more than willing to wait. And it’s been really great.”

The City of Colorado Springs says details are still being worked out, but expect this new option will be available as soon as the end of next week and could run through March.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A NHS pharmacy technician at the Royal Free Hospital, simulates the preparation of the Pfizer...
First coronavirus vaccines coming to Colorado soon. Here’s how it will work.
FILE - In this May 23, 2019, file photo, a Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket, with a payload of 60...
Strange lights in the sky over Colorado Springs
This Oct. 15, 2020, file photo shows Colorado Governor Jared Polis, back, looking on as First...
Colorado First Gentleman Marlon Reis hospitalized for COVID-19, in good spirits Monday evening
One set of remains discovered in the San Luis Valley now identified
generic
Man arrested after alleged sexual assault

Latest News

Covid-19 vaccines
COVID-19 Vaccine: Will it be available for children?
A Colorado Springs woman was one of the very first Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency...
101-year-old Colorado Springs woman recalls serving our country after Pearl Harbor was attacked
kktv
‘I thought I was going to die,’ Colorado teenager shares her COVID-19 experience
Pueblo Transit Bus.
Pueblo bus driver returned to work while waiting for COVID-19 test results, possibly exposing other employees and impacting bus routes