Pueblo bus driver returned to work while waiting for COVID-19 test results, possibly exposing other employees and impacting bus routes

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - An operator for Pueblo Transit may have exposed others to the coronavirus while waiting for test results.

A spokesperson for the City of Pueblo sent out information on Monday that Pueblo Transit will move to its normal Saturday schedule, minus one mall route, each day until Dec. 14 because of impacted staff levels. Click here for the latest on scheduling.

“Over the weekend, a transit operator, while awaiting COVID-19 test results, returned to work possibly exposing 2 other transit operators and 1 customer service representative,” Communications Director John Rodriguez wrote in a release. “On Monday, Pueblo Transit was informed the operator did test positive and was sent home to isolate. The transit workers who were exposed have been sent home to monitor symptoms and quarantine for 14 days.”

According to Rodriguez, the driver did not tell management he was awaiting a test result even though city workers are instructed to contact their supervisors if they are waiting on a test result. As for any disciplinary action, Rodriguez added this is a teachable moment for city employees and all Puebloans.

“Going into work while you wait for COVID-19 results could spread the virus forcing others to miss work to quarantine or worse some may contract the virus,” Rodriguez wrote to 11 News.

Pueblo Transit believe the exposure risk to members of the public is very low due to safety measures already in place on buses. Also, Pueblo Transit operators have no direct contact with riders, according to the release sent out by Rodriguez. At the end of each shift, buses are cleaned and sanitized. High frequency contact points on each bus are sanitized between each hourly run. All Pueblo Transit rides have been fare free since Oct. 22. Fareboxes have been closed off during this time, and tickets and transfers have not been printed, sold, or exchanged.

Pueblo Transit will have nine runs open through Saturday and they are:

Eastside/Berkley- Beulah

Irving/Bessemer

Mall (1 bus per hour, leaving downtown at :30 after every hour)

Highland Park

Highway 50

University

Belmont

Red Creek Springs

Lake

Hours of operation have been reduced to 8:30 AM to 6:30 PM.

Click here for schedules.

