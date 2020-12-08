‘I thought I was going to die’; COS 19 y/o speaks out about her COVID-19 experience

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Alexa Huesgen Hobbs is the complete opposite of what people might think the typical COVID-19 patient might look like. She’s young. She’s extremely active. She has no preexisting conditions.

Despite all of that- the virus hit her hard.

It was back in March when schools began to transition to remote learning as the virus up. With that a lot of college students were forced to move back home. Alexa was one of those, although her trip home was a bit longer than others.

Huesgen Hobbs had to fly home from her college in Scotland- which is how she suspected she contracted the virus.

“That was at a time where people weren’t wearing masks and you couldn’t get hand sanitizer and it was insane,” the 19-year-old recalls.

After arriving back in Colorado, Alexa began her 14 day quarantine. Everything seemed to be fine until when on the 12th day of isolation her symptoms started showing.

“I thought that maybe I was just being paranoid or I didn’t know just the most logical explanation was altitude sickness because I didn’t have a cough I didn’t have a fever and it just I was starting to feel tired and I couldn’t breathe.”

After days of discomfort she got COVID tested. It came back positive.

“Before I excepted that I had coronavirus my main thing was I am over reacting because everything I was being told was people like me don’t get COVID-19 and if they do it’s not bad,” Alexa says.

But- this was the start of her nearly three week battle with the virus. Soon, this healthy teenager, would be bedridden on her 19th birthday.

“There were definitely a few nights where I was laying in bed and I could not breathe and I was sitting there debating whether or not it was bad enough to take up the resources in hospitals,” Huesgen Hobbs explains.

It’s now been nearly 8 months since having the virus; but she isn’t fully back to normal.

Alexa says her taste and smell is altered and she can’t do much before she gets out of breath. She’s scared her lungs will never be the same.

Despite her struggles, she hopes her story shows the reality that coronavirus does not discriminate... and targets younger groups to take this seriously.

Her message is a strong one:

“I’m incredibly frustrated I completely get it I’ve lost pretty much my entire sophomore year of college I don’t like I don’t think it was anyone’s plan to spend at this point almost a year now with their families and I would love to see my friends I would love to do the normal things 19 year old’s do but even if you don’t get it and even if you do get it and you only have minor symptoms I don’t understand how you can’t be concerned for the people around you.”

