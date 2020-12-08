Advertisement

Florida agents raid home of ousted COVID-19 data curator

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 2:30 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Florida authorities have raided the home of the state’s former COVID data curator, who was ousted for making public remarks about the data.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Monday they’ve been investigating Rebekah Jones since early November after someone illegally accessed the state’s emergency alert health system.

Jones was fired from her post in May after she raised questions about Florida’s COVID-19 data. She had been reprimanded several times and was ultimately fired for violating Health Department policy by making public remarks about the information.

The governor’s office declined comment.

Jones said on Twitter that agents pointed a gun at her children.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A NHS pharmacy technician at the Royal Free Hospital, simulates the preparation of the Pfizer...
First coronavirus vaccines coming to Colorado soon. Here’s how it will work.
This Oct. 15, 2020, file photo shows Colorado Governor Jared Polis, back, looking on as First...
Colorado First Gentleman Marlon Reis hospitalized for COVID-19, in good spirits Monday evening
Outdoor dining is allowed in El Paso County under "Level Red" in the state's COVID-19 Dial...
List of restaurants that have outdoor dining and heated patios from Visit Colorado Springs
kktv
‘I thought I was going to die,’ Colorado teenager shares her COVID-19 experience
Generic closed sign.
Colorado Springs restaurant Fargo’s Pizza closes temporarily

Latest News

Margaret Keenan, 90, was the first patient in the UK to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19...
‘Turning point’: UK giving 1st doses of COVID-19 vaccine
Morning weather 12.7.20
Mild with High Fire Danger
Florida Department of Law Enforcement said they’ve been investigating Rebekah Jones since early...
Former Fla. data scientist speaks after law enforcement agents raid her home
This Nov. 5, 2009, file photo shows the entrance to Fort Hood Army Base in Fort Hood, Texas,...
Army to fire, suspend Fort Hood troops over violence at base