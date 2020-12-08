Advertisement

Fire burning on Fort Carson; smoke may be visible

Smoke seen from a fire burning on Fort Carson on Dec, 8, 2020.
Smoke seen from a fire burning on Fort Carson on Dec, 8, 2020.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 1:14 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Smoke seen south of the Springs is from a fire burning on Fort Carson, the Colorado Springs Fire Department confirms.

11 News has reached out to the Mountain Post but has not been able to reach a spokesperson at the time of this writing. Based on our vantage point from the Cheyenne Mountain camera, the fire does not appear to be burning near the main area of post.

This is a developing story and we will update as we get more information.

