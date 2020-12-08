COVID-19 Vaccine: Will it be available for children?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The countdown to a COVID-19 vaccine in the United States is getting closer. On Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration will meet to review Pfizer’s vaccine before granting emergency use authorization. If all goes according to plan, approval could be given before the week ends.

The White House vaccine chief says as soon as emergency approval is given, shipments will start going out. Operation Warp Speed Chief Advisor Moncef Slaoui talked about the timeline for the distribution of coronavirus vaccines on “Face The Nation” Sunday.

“I would say, 36 hours from approval, potentially the first immunization could be taking place,” said Dr. Slaoui.

Colorado has ordered more than 46,000 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine so far. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says the state is finalizing a plan to administer the vaccine as efficiently and quickly as possible.

A spokesperson with CDPHE tells 11 News a revised plan will be released to the public as soon as it is available. A draft distribution plan will give the initial supply to healthcare workers and people in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has said before he expects high-risk individuals could get the vaccine by the end of December.

So far, coronavirus vaccine trials have focused on adults. Children are not expected to receive the vaccine until 2021.

COVID-19 vaccine trials for children are just beginning. Pfizer is already recruiting participants to test their COVID-19 vaccine in kids 12 years and older.

Moderna has also started the process for their clinical trial.

The Lynn Institute of Denver is the only location in Colorado currently listed on clinicaltrials.gov as part of Pfizer’s expanded trial that includes kids. The website says the drug company is currently “recruiting.”

The goal is to have a vaccine ready for kids before the school year next fall. That’s why doctors say it’s a good idea for parents to start thinking about the COVID-19 vaccine for their kids now.

The CDC says safety is a top-priority. Researchers must show that a vaccine is effective and safe in a broader situation, before it is given to children. You can read more from the CDC about how federal partners are working to make a COVID-19 vaccine available below:

Clinical Trials

Currently, clinical trials are evaluating investigational COVID-19 vaccines in many thousands of study participants to generate scientific data and other information for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to determine their safety and effectiveness. These clinical trials are being conducted according to the rigorous standards set forth by FDA in their June 2020 guidance document, Development and Licensure of Vaccines to Prevent COVID-19external icon. If FDA determines that a vaccine meets its safety and effectiveness standards, it can make these vaccines available for use in the United States by approval or emergency use authorization.

After FDA makes its determination, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) will review available data before making vaccine recommendations to CDC. Learn more about how CDC is making COVID-19 vaccine recommendations.

Vaccine Safety Monitoring

After a vaccine is authorized or approved for use, many vaccine safety monitoring systems watch for adverse events (possible side effects). This continued monitoring can pick up on adverse events that may not have been seen in clinical trials. If an unexpected adverse event is seen, experts quickly study it further to assess whether it is a true safety concern. Experts then decide whether changes are needed in U.S. vaccine recommendations. This monitoring is critical to help ensure that the benefits continue to outweigh the risks for people who receive vaccines.

FDA’s June 2020 guidance document also includes important recommendations for ongoing safety evaluation after any COVID-19 vaccine is made available in the United States.

CDC is working to expand safety surveillance through new systems and additional information sources, as well as by scaling up existing safety monitoring systems.

Expanded Safety Monitoring Systems

The following systems and information sources add an additional layer of safety monitoring, giving CDC and FDA the ability to evaluate COVID-19 vaccine safety in real time and make sure COVID-19 vaccines are as safe as possible:

CDC: V-SAFE pdf icon[644 KB, 21 pages] — A new smartphone-based, after-vaccination health checker for people who receive COVID-19 vaccines. V-SAFE will use text messaging and web surveys from CDC to check in with vaccine recipients for health problems following COVID-19 vaccination. The system also will provide telephone follow up to anyone who reports medically significant (important) adverse events.

CDC: National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN) — An acute care and long-term care facility monitoring system with reporting to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System or VAERS

FDA: Other large insurer/payer databases — A system of administrative and claims-based data for surveillance and research

Existing Safety Monitoring Systems

As people get vaccinated, CDC, FDA, and other federal partners will use the following existing, robust systems and data sources to conduct ongoing safety monitoring:

General public

CDC and FDA : Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) external icon — The national system that collects reports from healthcare professionals, vaccine manufacturers, and the public of adverse events that happen after vaccination; reports of adverse events that are unexpected, appear to happen more often than expected, or have unusual patterns are followed up with specific studies

CDC: Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD) — A network of 9 integrated healthcare organizations across the United States that conducts active surveillance and research; the system is also used to help determine whether possible side effects identified using VAERS are actually related to vaccination

CDC: Clinical Immunization Safety Assessment (CISA) Project — A collaboration between CDC and 7 medical research centers to provide expert consultation on individual cases and conduct clinical research studies about vaccine safety

FDA and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services: Medicare data — A claims-based system for active surveillance and research

FDA: Biologics Effectiveness and Safety System (BEST) external icon — A system of electronic health record, administrative, and claims-based data for active surveillance and research

FDA: Sentinel Initiativeexternal icon — A system of electronic health record, administrative, and claims-based data for active surveillance and research

Members of the military

Department of Defense (DOD): DOD VAERS data external icon — Adverse event reporting to VAERS for the DOD populations

DOD: Vaccine Adverse Event Clinical System (VAECS) external icon — A system for case tracking and evaluation of adverse events following immunization in DOD and DOD-affiliated populations

DOD: DOD Electronic Health Record and Defense Medical Surveillance Systemexternal icon — A system of electronic health record and administrative data for active surveillance and research

Veterans

Department of Veterans Affairs (VA): VA Adverse Drug Event Reporting System (VA ADERS) external icon — A national reporting system for adverse events following receipt of drugs and immunizations

VA Electronic Health Record and Active Surveillance System — A system of electronic health record and administrative data for active surveillance and research

Tribal nations

Indian Health Service (IHS): IHS VAERS dataexternal icon — Spontaneous adverse event reporting to VAERS for populations served by IHS and Tribal facilities

