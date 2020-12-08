Colorado Springs restaurant Fargo’s Pizza closes temporarily
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 5:11 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A well-known Colorado Springs pizzeria was forced to close temporarily this week as Colorado continues to navigate dealing with COVID-19.
Fargo’s Pizza is located near E. Platte Avenue and N. Circle Drive just to the west of the Citadel Mall.
The restaurant posted the following to social media on Monday:
El Paso County moved to Level Red on the state’s COVID-19 Framework Dial recently, prohibiting indoor dining.
Visit Colorado Springs shared a list of restaurants that have outdoor seating that can be seen by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.