Colorado Springs restaurant Fargo’s Pizza closes temporarily

Generic closed sign.
Generic closed sign.(PxHere/MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 5:11 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A well-known Colorado Springs pizzeria was forced to close temporarily this week as Colorado continues to navigate dealing with COVID-19.

Fargo’s Pizza is located near E. Platte Avenue and N. Circle Drive just to the west of the Citadel Mall.

The restaurant posted the following to social media on Monday:

It is with a heavy heart that we have to announce a (hopefully) temporary closure of Fargo’s Pizza. Thank you all for...

Posted by Fargo's Pizza Company on Monday, December 7, 2020

El Paso County moved to Level Red on the state’s COVID-19 Framework Dial recently, prohibiting indoor dining.

Visit Colorado Springs shared a list of restaurants that have outdoor seating that can be seen by clicking here.

