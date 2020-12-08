Colorado Springs ranked #27 out of U.S. cities for most ‘cat friendly’ in new report
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Apparently Olympic City USA is full of people who love cats!
In a new report by PetListed, Colorado Springs ranks #27 in the country when it comes to most cat-friendly cities for 2021. The number one spot belongs to Birmingham, Alabama. Really, the ranking gives us at KKTV a chance to ask our viewers to send us your amazing cat pictures! We created a gallery at the bottom of this gallery where you can submit photos, or just check out other amazing cat pictures from Colorado folks!
The most cat-friendly list was compiled through a number of factors including:
-Percent of Housing Denoted as “Cat-Friendly”
-AAFP Certified Cat Veterinary Practices
-Animal Shelters & Welfare Groups
-Number of Pet Stores
Colorado Springs was given an A- in the report.
