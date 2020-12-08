Advertisement

Colorado Springs ranked #27 out of U.S. cities for most ‘cat friendly’ in new report

Amazing stock photo of a cat.
Amazing stock photo of a cat.(Petful / CC BY 2.0 and MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 3:53 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Apparently Olympic City USA is full of people who love cats!

In a new report by PetListed, Colorado Springs ranks #27 in the country when it comes to most cat-friendly cities for 2021. The number one spot belongs to Birmingham, Alabama. Really, the ranking gives us at KKTV a chance to ask our viewers to send us your amazing cat pictures! We created a gallery at the bottom of this gallery where you can submit photos, or just check out other amazing cat pictures from Colorado folks!

The most cat-friendly list was compiled through a number of factors including:

-Percent of Housing Denoted as “Cat-Friendly”

-AAFP Certified Cat Veterinary Practices

-Animal Shelters & Welfare Groups

-Number of Pet Stores

Colorado Springs was given an A- in the report.

Send us your cat pictures and videos below:

