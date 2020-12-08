Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to small grass fires near I-25 on the south side of the city

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to at least two small brush fires in Colorado Springs Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 2:30 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department shared video of flames along a trail in the area of I-25. You can view the video below:

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on a #grassfire in the area of I25/MLK. Engine 4 and Wildland 4 is on scene reporting 2 small fires. Crews still responding into the area pic.twitter.com/IelxpGclqw — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) December 8, 2020

This is a developing story and as more information becomes available this article will be updated.

