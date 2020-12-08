Advertisement

Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to small grass fires near I-25 on the south side of the city

Brush fire in the area of I-25 in Colorado Springs on 12/8/20.
Brush fire in the area of I-25 in Colorado Springs on 12/8/20.(CSFD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 2:37 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to at least two small brush fires in Colorado Springs Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 2:30 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department shared video of flames along a trail in the area of I-25. You can view the video below:

This is a developing story and as more information becomes available this article will be updated.

