Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to small grass fires near I-25 on the south side of the city
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 2:37 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to at least two small brush fires in Colorado Springs Tuesday afternoon.
Just before 2:30 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department shared video of flames along a trail in the area of I-25. You can view the video below:
This is a developing story and as more information becomes available this article will be updated.
Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.