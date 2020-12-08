Advertisement

Colorado governor extends mask mandate for an additional 30 days

Photo courtesy MGN.
Photo courtesy MGN.(MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 4:12 PM MST
DENVER (KKTV) - On Tuesday, Colorado’s governor extended a statewide mask order for an additional 30 days.

The order was set to expire on Tuesday. The new order means the mask mandate is in place until early January 2021. Click here for frequently asked questions on the mask order.

Gov. Jared Polis has often listed masks as “one of the most important tools we have” in terms of protection from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mask order was first introduced in mid-July. It makes it mandatory for people to wear a mask or face covering in any indoor public space.

Part of the order reads:

“We have learned that widespread mask use is a low cost and highly effective way to reduce the spread of COVID-19 infections by as much as 65%. Broad adoption of mask wearing in Colorado may have significant economic benefits by allowing the State to prevent re-closures of businesses and schools and, ultimately, return to our normal lives more quickly. A recent study from Goldman Sachs concluded that a federal mask mandate could save the U.S. economy from taking a 5% hit to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). When I first implemented this Executive Order, thirty-nine Colorado counties and municipalities already had mandatory mask orders in place.”

