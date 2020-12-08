Chuck Yeager, the first person to fly faster than the speed of sound, passed away Monday night according to his official Twitter account

(KKTV) - The first man to fly faster than the speed of sound passed away Monday night.

Charles “Chuck” Yeager made world history on Oct. 14, 1947 when he broke the sound barrier while flying the experimental Bell X-1 in California.

Yeager became a fighter pilot in World War II and shot down 13 German planes on 64 missions. He was shot down over German-held France but escaped with the help of French partisans.

A post from his wife Monday night on the official Chuck Yeager Twitter account states the 97-year-old Air Force veteran passed away just before 9 p.m. ET.

Fr @VictoriaYeage11 It is w/ profound sorrow, I must tell you that my life love General Chuck Yeager passed just before 9pm ET. An incredible life well lived, America’s greatest Pilot, & a legacy of strength, adventure, & patriotism will be remembered forever. — Chuck Yeager (@GenChuckYeager) December 8, 2020

“The department grieves the loss of @genchuckyeager, pilot, patriot, and great American. His lifetime of courage and service inspired millions, including me,” A/SD Chris Miller pic.twitter.com/tGDmcPfEsi — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) December 8, 2020

