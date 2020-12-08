Advertisement

Chuck Yeager, the first person to fly faster than the speed of sound, passed away Monday night according to his official Twitter account

Chuck Yeager, the first pilot to break the sound barrier in 1947, poses in front of the...
Chuck Yeager, the first pilot to break the sound barrier in 1947, poses in front of the rocket-powered Bell X-IE plane that he flew at Edwards Air Force Base on Sept. 4, 1985. (AP Photo/Douglas C. Pizac)(DOUGLAS C. PIZAC | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 9:47 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KKTV) - The first man to fly faster than the speed of sound passed away Monday night.

Charles “Chuck” Yeager made world history on Oct. 14, 1947 when he broke the sound barrier while flying the experimental Bell X-1 in California.

Yeager became a fighter pilot in World War II and shot down 13 German planes on 64 missions. He was shot down over German-held France but escaped with the help of French partisans.

A post from his wife Monday night on the official Chuck Yeager Twitter account states the 97-year-old Air Force veteran passed away just before 9 p.m. ET.

