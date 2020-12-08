Chuck Yeager, the first person to fly faster than the speed of sound, passed away Monday night according to his official Twitter account
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 9:47 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KKTV) - The first man to fly faster than the speed of sound passed away Monday night.
Charles “Chuck” Yeager made world history on Oct. 14, 1947 when he broke the sound barrier while flying the experimental Bell X-1 in California.
Yeager became a fighter pilot in World War II and shot down 13 German planes on 64 missions. He was shot down over German-held France but escaped with the help of French partisans.
A post from his wife Monday night on the official Chuck Yeager Twitter account states the 97-year-old Air Force veteran passed away just before 9 p.m. ET.
Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.