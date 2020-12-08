Advertisement

British vaccine recipient talks about the shot, lunch and ‘bloody bug’

By Kimberly Wright
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 11:46 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - One of the first coronavirus vaccine recipients in the U.K. was a man from London, who gladly told a CNN reporter all about his day and why he jumped at the chance to get it.

On Tuesday, the UK became the first country in the west to offer a coronavirus immunization to its residents with its approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. A host of countries are expected to follow suit within the month.

Martin Kenyon, 91, who said he’s “lived in London from most of his grown-up life,” said he was able to sign up for his vaccination simply by ringing up the hospital.

He had more trouble finding a place to park: “Of course, I couldn’t find any place to park, so I was late.”

While he waited for his turn to get the vaccine, Kenyon endured a lunch he described as “nasty.” The shot itself was less so.

“I didn’t know the needle had gone in until it had come out. It was painless,” he said.

Kenyon’s eagerness to get vaccinated he chalked up to wanting to be there for family: “I hope I’m not going to have the bloody bug now. I’ve got granddaughters, and I want to live a long time to enjoy their lives.”

He added, “No point in dying now when I have lived this long, is there? I don’t plan to anyway.”

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A NHS pharmacy technician at the Royal Free Hospital, simulates the preparation of the Pfizer...
First coronavirus vaccines coming to Colorado soon. Here’s how it will work.
kktv
‘I thought I was going to die,’ Colorado teenager shares her COVID-19 experience
This Oct. 15, 2020, file photo shows Colorado Governor Jared Polis, back, looking on as First...
Colorado First Gentleman Marlon Reis hospitalized for COVID-19, in good spirits Monday evening
Outdoor dining is allowed in El Paso County under "Level Red" in the state's COVID-19 Dial...
List of restaurants that have outdoor dining and heated patios from Visit Colorado Springs
Generic closed sign.
Colorado Springs restaurant Fargo’s Pizza closes temporarily

Latest News

The United Kingdom took a major step in its battle against coronavirus.
Pfizer vaccine moves closer to getting the OK in the US
FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump's former national security...
Judge dismisses Flynn case following pardon from Trump
People wait in line to be tested for COVID-19 at a testing site in the North Hollywood section...
‘Quite frankly shocking’: US virus cases pass 15 million; deaths hit record levels
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of Calif., speaks during her weekly briefing, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020,...
House moves to approve defense bill amid Trump veto threat