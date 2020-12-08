2021 Cripple Creek Ice Festival canceled

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Cripple Creek is canceling its beloved ice festival for 2021, citing the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The city says it plans for the festival to return “bigger, better and more exciting” than ever in 2022.

“The COVID numbers and unknown behavior of the virus, along with concerns for the health, safety and, wellbeing of the citizens, workers, service providers, and visitors to our community were the underlying factors in the committee’s decision,” said Marketing and Events Director Jeff Mosher.

Even with vaccinations expected to start within weeks, early February when the festival is held is too soon for the vaccine to be showing an effect at a widespread level. Health experts don’t expect the majority of Americans to get the vaccine until spring.

“The committee recognized the significant impact the event has on the revenue stream for the businesses in town; however, they are also acutely aware of what a large outbreak could cause and the impact that would have on the residents and reputation of the city. The committee also hoped to pull off the event to provide a break from the stress of the current situation, but it was not meant to me. The decision to cancel was not made easily and the committee was greatly saddened that the event will not be held in 2021,” read a news release from the city of Cripple Creek.

The city says efforts are already underway to make the 2022 Cripple Creek Ice Festival well worth the longer wait.

“The group is certainly committed to keeping the event alive,” the city said.

That festival is anticipated around the same early-mid February date as previous festivals.

