Black Hills Energy worker killed by wrong-way driver in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A utility worker was killed late Tuesday morning after being hit by a wrong-way driver who then tried to flee the scene.

The victim was working on the sidewalk on Elizabeth Street near the Highway 50 intersection when the suspect came barreling southbound in the northbound lanes and hit him.

#BREAKING @PuebloPolice1 are at Hwy 50 and Elizabeth street. They tell me one person was reportedly hit by a car. I am working to get more details pic.twitter.com/yTZ9PYI42o — Nicole Heins (@NicoleHeinsTV) December 8, 2020

The suspect tried running from the scene but crashed into a nearby ditch and was swiftly caught by an off-duty police officer.

#UPDATE: Police tell us the driver in the Pueblo pedestrian crash hit a Black Hills Energy worker while traveling southbound in the northbound lanes. The driver then tried to flee but crashed into a nearby ditch and is now in custody. pic.twitter.com/XpFyMRFFP9 — KKTV 11 News (@KKTV11News) December 8, 2020

Police say he faces a slew of charges.

The victim died at the scene. He has not been identified at this time, but police confirm he works for Black Hills Energy.

This is a developing story, and we will update as we learn more.

