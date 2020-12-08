Black Hills Energy worker killed by wrong-way driver in Pueblo
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 12:47 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A utility worker was killed late Tuesday morning after being hit by a wrong-way driver who then tried to flee the scene.
The victim was working on the sidewalk on Elizabeth Street near the Highway 50 intersection when the suspect came barreling southbound in the northbound lanes and hit him.
The suspect tried running from the scene but crashed into a nearby ditch and was swiftly caught by an off-duty police officer.
Police say he faces a slew of charges.
The victim died at the scene. He has not been identified at this time, but police confirm he works for Black Hills Energy.
This is a developing story, and we will update as we learn more.
