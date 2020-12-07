Advertisement

The Dylan catalog, rock ‘n’ roll’s holy grail, is sold

Musician Bob Dylan performs with The Band at the Forum in Los Angeles on Feb. 15, 1974.
Musician Bob Dylan performs with The Band at the Forum in Los Angeles on Feb. 15, 1974.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 5:52 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
(AP) - Bob Dylan’s entire catalog of songs, which reaches back 60 years and is among the most prized next to that of the Beatles, is being acquired by Universal Music Publishing Group.

The catalog contains 600 song copyrights including “Blowin’ In The Wind,” “The Times They Are a-Changin’,” “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door,” and “Tangled Up In Blue.”

“Brilliant and moving, inspiring and beautiful, insightful and provocative, his songs are timeless—whether they were written more than half a century ago or yesterday,” said Sir Lucian Grainge, CEO of Universal Music Group, in a prepared statement Monday.

Dylan’s songs have been recorded more than 6,000 times, by various artists from dozens of countries, cultures and music genres, including the Jimi Hendrix version of “All Along The Watchtower.”

The transaction’s announcement comes a few weeks after the singer-songwriter’s musings about anti-Semitism and unpublished song lyrics sold at auction for a total of $495,000.

Dylan, who first entered the public consciousness in New York City’s Greenwich Village folk scene during the early 1960s, has sold more than 125 million records globally. He was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016, the first songwriter to receive such a distinction.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

