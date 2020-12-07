UCCS sees more students interested in nursing program during pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A local university is seeing more students interested in its nursing program since the start of the pandemic.

11 News spoke with University of Colorado-Colorado Springs, who had a roughly 10% increase in enrollment of their Bachelor of Science in Nursing program this fall compared to last fall. Kevin Laudner, the dean of the Helen and Arthur E. Johnson Beth-El College of Nursing and Health Sciences, said the increased interest will hopefully result in more nurses to help out the nursing shortage in Colorado Springs, and throughout the country.

“If there’s any positive side to this pandemic, it’s that hopefully this increased interest in nursing and other health care fields and is going to fill some of voids once we get past this,” said Laudner.

UCCS thought the pandemic would impact students decisions on going into the medical field in one of two ways. One, because of the nursing shortage, nurses have worked long hours during the pandemic, which could potentially deter some people from wanting to apply. Or two, the pandemic has shown the positive impact these medical careers can have worldwide, which is very rewarding for health care workers. Luckily, UCCS saw more interest.

“Kind of similar to what we saw with the 9/11 tragedy when more people were going into the military and firefighters and police. So luckily, we saw the increase. We saw people want to step up,” said Laudner.

UCCS nursing students are working and learning right here in Colorado Springs hospitals during the pandemic.

“Health care is one of those things where there will always be a need, whether there’s a pandemic or not. Especially now because people are living longer and there’s more illnesses as they age,” said Laudner.

Here is the overall data of increased interest in nursing at UCCS:

- Overall BSN enrollment is up 6% from last year

- Accelerated BSN option is up 17% from last year: those students who have a bachelor’s degree in a different field, and can get a BSN in 16 months

- RN-to-BSN is up 24% from last year: combination of students dual-enrolled in an existing associate degree in nursing program, or are already registered nurses with an associate degree and are completing their BSN

- Fall 2021 freshman applications are up 11.5% from last year

For more information about UCCS nursing, visit their website here.

