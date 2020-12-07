Advertisement

Suspect in Saguache homicide remains on the run

(wagm)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 9:48 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SAGUACHE, Colo. (KKTV) - An “armed and dangerous” man remains at large Monday following a homicide in the town of Saguache one day earlier.

A 50-year-old man was found gravely injured in a home in the 800 block of Gunnison Avenue just before 4:30 Sunday morning. He later died from his wounds. No information on the nature of the injuries has been released.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says it is looking for 45-year-old Donald Garcia in connection with the homicide.

“Garcia is considered armed and dangerous and should not be contacted. Please call 911 if seen,” CBI said in a news release on the incident.

The victim has not been identified other than being a resident of Salida. CBI says family notifications are still pending.

Saguache is located in the San Luis Valley about 45 miles southwest of Salida.

