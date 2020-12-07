Advertisement

Supreme Court rejects appeal to limit transgender students

An American flag waves in front of the Supreme Court building, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, on Capitol...
An American flag waves in front of the Supreme Court building, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 8:04 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court declined Monday to take up an appeal from parents in Oregon who want to prevent transgender students from using locker rooms and bathrooms of the gender with which they identify, rather than their sex assigned at birth.

The case came from a school district near Salem, Oregon’s capital city. The federal appeals court in San Francisco had upheld a Dallas, Oregon, school district policy that allows transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms that align with their gender identity.

Parents sued over the policy in 2017, saying it caused embarrassment and stress.

A lower court refused to block the policy and the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed that ruling, writing that the school district did not violate students’ constitutional rights or a law that protects people from discrimination based on sex in education programs.

Similar lawsuits have been dismissed by courts in other parts of the country.

About 15,000 people live in Dallas, a town in an agricultural area 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of Salem.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this May 23, 2019, file photo, a Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket, with a payload of 60...
Strange lights in the sky over Colorado Springs
A NHS pharmacy technician at the Royal Free Hospital, simulates the preparation of the Pfizer...
First coronavirus vaccines coming to Colorado soon. Here’s how it will work.
In this Thursday, May 28, 2020, file photograph, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis puts on his face...
Colorado First Gentleman Marlon Reis hospitalized for worsening symptoms
One set of remains discovered in the San Luis Valley now identified
generic
Man arrested after alleged sexual assault

Latest News

There's a lot of fiction going around when it comes to a possible COVID-19 vaccine.
COVID-19 vaccine rumor and myths
A man is dead and two children are missing after a Harris County, Texas, slaying overnight.
Two children missing after Texas slaying; Amber Alert expected soon
Musician Bob Dylan performs with The Band at the Forum in Los Angeles on Feb. 15, 1974.
The Dylan catalog, a 60-year rock ‘n’ roll odyssey, is sold
UCCS nursing
UCCS nursing
UCCS sees more students interested in nursing program during pandemic