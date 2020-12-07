Second COVID-19 testing site opens in Pueblo County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A second COVID-19 testing site opened in Pueblo Monday in response to the increase in the number of people getting tested for the virus.

Pueblo County opening a 2nd free COVID-19 testing site on Monday at the Pueblo Mall 3201 Dillon Drive, Pueblo CO 81008.

Pueblo will have two testing sites:

- Pueblo Mall

- Colorado State Fairgrounds

News release here https://t.co/dO2kIVJh0b pic.twitter.com/Vk6RzJbQ8m — PuebloHealth (@PuebloHealth) December 5, 2020

Pueblo County Public Health Director Randy Evetts said in a statement, “As the cases of COVID-19 have increased exponentially over the past month indicating widespread community transmission of the virus in Pueblo County, a second free community testing location will allow us to test more people and will help to shorten the wait times.”

The free community testing site is on the north side of Pueblo, located in the parking lot on the south side of the Pueblo Mall at 3201 Dillon Drive. The site will be open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. There is no limit to the number of people who can get tested each day.

The COVID-19 testing site at the Colorado State Fairgrounds will remain open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

During the month of November, PDPHE says there were 22,419 tests administered at the community testing site at the State Fairgrounds, which is more than double the 8,741 tests that were conducted in the month of October.

If you are getting tested at the Pueblo Mall testing site, you will need to enter the site off of Hart Road. PDPHE is urging people getting tested at this location to pre-register to help get you through the testing process quicker.

In a press release, the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment says results are generally back in four days.

If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, PDPHE says you should isolate and get tested as soon as possible.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.