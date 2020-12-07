Advertisement

Pueblo police searching for suspect who robbed smoke shop

Pueblo police searching for armed suspect in robbery of smoke shop on north side of town
Pueblo police searching for armed suspect in robbery of smoke shop on north side of town(PUEBLO POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By KKTV
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 9:50 PM MST
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police are asking for the community’s help in identifying a man who allegedly robbed a smoke shop on the north side of town.

Pueblo PD tweeted out surveillance pictures of the suspect wearing a red face covering. He is seen leaving Shaman Labs on a red and white dirt-bike after the robbery.

If you have any information or recognize the suspect in the pictures, call Pueblo PD at (719) 553-2538.

