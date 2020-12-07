Pueblo police searching for suspect who robbed smoke shop

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police are asking for the community’s help in identifying a man who allegedly robbed a smoke shop on the north side of town.

Pueblo PD tweeted out surveillance pictures of the suspect wearing a red face covering. He is seen leaving Shaman Labs on a red and white dirt-bike after the robbery.

The Pueblo PD is asking for assistance in identifying this man who robbed a north side smoke shop this afternoon. If anyone recognizes him do not approach and call the PPD pic.twitter.com/NX3Ti2qHLr — sgt 2 green machine (@machine_sgt) December 6, 2020

If you have any information or recognize the suspect in the pictures, call Pueblo PD at (719) 553-2538.

