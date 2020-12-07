Advertisement

One man killed in single-vehicle rollover crash in Baca County

Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 6:02 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BACA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol says a man from Grand Junction was killed after his vehicle crashed in Baca County. It happened around 3 a.m. on the morning of December 6th.

Curtis Blake was traveling southbound on CO 287 when his 2001 GMC Sonoma ran off the left side of the road. The vehicle crossed the roadway again before overturning into a ditch. Blake was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol is suspected as a contributing factor in the crash.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Colorado State Patrol at (719) 554-2424.

