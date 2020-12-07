Multiple high school sports seasons in Colorado, including basketball, delayed due to COVID-19

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple high school sports seasons, including basketball, have been delayed in Colorado due to COVID-19.
The announcement came from the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) on Monday. CHSAA officials announced a letter from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment advised the organization that “Season B” would not be allowed to start on Jan. 4 as originally planned. You can read the letter at the bottom of this article that was provided by CHSAA.
CHSAA is hoping CDPHE will approve a new variance allowing season B sports to start practice on Jan. 25 with competition from Feb. 1 through March 20.
A list of the sports under Season B include:
- Boys & Girls Basketball
- Boys & Girls Skiing
- Boys & Girls Wrestling
- Girls Swim & Dive
- Ice Hockey
- Spirit (Championship Weekend March 25-27)
