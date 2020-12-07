Missing at-risk woman last seen Saturday

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement is asking the public to keep their eyes out for a missing woman with developmental disabilities.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an alert early Monday morning for 30-year-old Finola Ward, who hasn’t been seen since early Saturday afternoon. Ward suffers from cognitive impairment.

Ward is described as a white female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-9 and weighs 330 pounds. She was last seen walking in the area of Quincy Avenue and Buckley Road in Aurora and was wearing a short black dress with white shoes and a red Phillies baseball cap at the time.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 911 or the Aurora Police Department at 303-627-3100.

