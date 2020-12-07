Man found dead following a duplex fire in Canon City, firefighters urge the public to make sure smoke alarms are working in every home

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was found dead following a duplex fire in Canon City Monday morning.

The Canon City Area Fire Protection District was called to the home just after 6 a.m. in the 2300 block of E. Main Street. When crews got to the duplex, one of the apartments was on fire. Firefighters made an offensive attack on the interior and they were able to bring it under control. The body of a man was found during the primary search of the residence. The man has not been publicly identified.

No firefighters were injured and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Both apartments in the duplex had smoke damage.

“We cannot over emphasize how critical it is to have an operable, properly functioning smoke alarm in every home,” Lt. Shane Roberts with the Canon City Area Fire Protection District wrote in a release. “With modern building construction and synthetic materials filling most homes, a residential structure fire can quadruple in size every 60 seconds. A simple smoke alarm can literally make the difference between surviving a fire event or not surviving. As we have entered the colder months of the year we suggest that every home also have a carbon monoxide detector. Carbon monoxide is colorless, odorless and can be deadly. With a smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detector in your home, you have increased the level of safety for each person living there.”

