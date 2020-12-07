List of restaurants that have outdoor dining and heated patios from Visit Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Visit Colorado Springs shared a list of restaurants that have outdoor dining and heated patios.

The list is incredibly helpful since El Paso County moved to “Level Red” on the state’s COVID-19 Dial Framework. Under Level Red, indoor dining is prohibited.

Click here to view the whole list and any updates, which includes a map of locations. The article also includes tips on how you can help local businesses, a list of restaurants that have take out options and a list or restaurants that have closed.

