List of restaurants that have outdoor dining and heated patios from Visit Colorado Springs
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 2:12 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Visit Colorado Springs shared a list of restaurants that have outdoor dining and heated patios.
The list is incredibly helpful since El Paso County moved to “Level Red” on the state’s COVID-19 Dial Framework. Under Level Red, indoor dining is prohibited.
Click here to view the whole list and any updates, which includes a map of locations. The article also includes tips on how you can help local businesses, a list of restaurants that have take out options and a list or restaurants that have closed.
- 105 Social House
- 1350 Distilling
- Alchemy
- Amanda’s Fonda - heated
- Arlene’s Beans
- Atomic Cowboy
- Basil & Barley Pizzeria Napoletana - heated
- Beast & Brews - heated
- Bingo Burger
- Bird Dog BBQ (Fountain location)
- Bird Tree Cafe
- The Block Bar and Grill - heated
- Border Burger Bar
- Brakeman’s Burgers
- Bristol Brewing Company - heated
- Burrowing Owl
- Cerberus Brewing Company
- Cliff House - heated
- COATI
- Cogstone Brewing
- Colorado Craft Social
- Colorado Mountain Brewery - heated
- Dos Santos
- Doug’s Breakfast Lunch
- East Coast Deli
- Edelweiss
- Fat Sully’s Pizza
- Fieldhouse Brewery/FH Beerworks - heated
- Flame Cafe
- Frankie’s Too
- Four by Brother Luck - heated
- Fratelli Ristorante Italiano
- Front Range Barbeque
- Good Company Bar - heated
- Good Neighbors Meeting House
- The Green Line Grill
- Guadalajara Family Mexican Restaurant
- Happy Belly Tacos - East
- Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub - heated
- Jake and Telly’s - heated
- Java Punk Coffee - heated
- Jose Muldoon’s (both locations)
- Kawa Coffee - heated
- Kelly O’Brians
- La Baguette
- La Casa Fiesta New Mexican Restaurant
- Lazy Dog - heated
- Local Relic at The Carter Payne
- Loyal Coffee
- Lucky Dumpling
- MacKenzie’s Chop House - heated
- Momma Pearl’s Cajun Kitchen
- Monse’s Pupuseria
- N3 Taphouse
- Nektar Juice Bar
- Oskar Blues
- Patty Jewett - heated on upper patios
- Phantom Canyon
- Pikes Peak Brewing Lager House
- Pizzeria Rustica - heated
- Pub Dog Colorado - heated
- The Public House
- Ristorante Di Sopra - heated
- Rasta Pasta
- Red Gravy - can be heated if needed
- Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery - heated
- Rookies Taphouse and Eatery - heated
- Rooster’s House of Ramen
- The Roswell - heated
- Sacred Ground Cafe & Cocktails - heated
- Salsa Brava - heated
- Sherpa Restaurant and Bar
- Shuga’s - heated
- Snooze - heated
- Solar Roast Coffee
- Streetcar 520
- Story Coffee Company
- Swirl Wine Bar
- Switchback Coffee Roasters
- T-Byrd’s Tacos & Tequila - heated
- TAPAteria - heated
- Taptis Grill
- Taste of Brasil
- Thunder and Buttons - heated
- Track 10 Urban Kitchen
- Trails End Taproom
- Trinity Brewing
- Urban Egg
- Uva Wine Bar - heated
- Viewhouse Colorado Springs - heated
- Wobbly Olive
- Wyeline - heated
- Zoup
