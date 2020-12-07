Initial COVID-19 vaccines likely 2 doses, regardless of maker

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - COVID-19 vaccine leaders Pfitzer and Moderna both are working on vaccines nearing approval in the United States that would be administered with two doses given weeks apart.

Professor at The Colorado School of Public Health Glen Mays says the impact on the immune system is what distinguishes a two-dose vaccine from a single dose vaccine.

“Some products can trigger a robust response from our immune system with just one shock, while other products require two shocks to the system to really get that robust immune response going.”

Mays says there could be a single dose COVID-19 vaccine available in the future, as research develops.

When asked what other challenges there could be once a COVID-19 vaccine is available, Mays mentioned ensuring the vaccine is available in rural and poverty-stricken communities.

“This virus has not been equitable at all in terms of who’s effected by it, racial and ethnic minority populations. We don’t want to compound those inequities in how we distribute this vaccine.”

Mays added it’s not known yet if the vaccine would be safe as-is for pregnant women and children. More research needs to be done in those groups before it would be administered to them.

