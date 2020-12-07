Advertisement

Initial COVID-19 vaccines likely 2 doses, regardless of maker

By Melissa Henry
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 10:31 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - COVID-19 vaccine leaders Pfitzer and Moderna both are working on vaccines nearing approval in the United States that would be administered with two doses given weeks apart.

Professor at The Colorado School of Public Health Glen Mays says the impact on the immune system is what distinguishes a two-dose vaccine from a single dose vaccine.

“Some products can trigger a robust response from our immune system with just one shock, while other products require two shocks to the system to really get that robust immune response going.”

Mays says there could be a single dose COVID-19 vaccine available in the future, as research develops.

When asked what other challenges there could be once a COVID-19 vaccine is available, Mays mentioned ensuring the vaccine is available in rural and poverty-stricken communities.

“This virus has not been equitable at all in terms of who’s effected by it, racial and ethnic minority populations. We don’t want to compound those inequities in how we distribute this vaccine.”

Mays added it’s not known yet if the vaccine would be safe as-is for pregnant women and children. More research needs to be done in those groups before it would be administered to them.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A NHS pharmacy technician at the Royal Free Hospital, simulates the preparation of the Pfizer...
First coronavirus vaccines coming to Colorado soon. Here’s how it will work.
FILE - In this May 23, 2019, file photo, a Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket, with a payload of 60...
Strange lights in the sky over Colorado Springs
In this Thursday, May 28, 2020, file photograph, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis puts on his face...
Colorado First Gentleman Marlon Reis hospitalized for worsening symptoms
One set of remains discovered in the San Luis Valley now identified
generic
Man arrested after alleged sexual assault

Latest News

Suspect in Saguache homicide remains on the run
UCCS nursing
UCCS nursing
UCCS sees more students interested in nursing program during pandemic
Flags at half-staff to mark 79th anniversary of attack at Pearl Harbor