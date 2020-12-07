Advertisement

Hundreds ill, 1 dead due to unidentified disease in India

Patients and bystanders are seen at the district government hospital in Eluru, Andhra Pradesh...
Patients and bystanders are seen at the district government hospital in Eluru, Andhra Pradesh state, India, on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. Over 200 people have been hospitalized due to an unidentified illness in the ancient city famous for its hand-woven products.(AP Photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 5:44 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW DELHI (AP) — At least one person has died and 200 others have been hospitalized due to an unidentified illness in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, reports said Monday.

The illness was detected Saturday evening in Eluru, an ancient city famous for its hand-woven products. Since then, patients have experienced symptoms ranging from nausea and anxiety to loss of consciousness, doctors said.

A 45-year-old man who was hospitalized with symptoms similar to epilepsy and nausea died Sunday evening, the Press Trust of India news agency reported.

Officials are trying to determine the cause of the illness. So far, water samples from impacted areas haven’t shown any signs of contamination and patients have tested negative for COVID-19.

State chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy visited a government hospital and met patients who were ill. Opposition leader N. Chandrababu Naidu demanded on Twitter an “impartial, full-fledged inquiry into the incident.”

Andhra Pradesh state is among those worst hit by COVID-19, with over 800,000 detected cases. The health system in the state, like the rest of India, has been frayed by the virus.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this May 23, 2019, file photo, a Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket, with a payload of 60...
Strange lights in the sky over Colorado Springs
A NHS pharmacy technician at the Royal Free Hospital, simulates the preparation of the Pfizer...
First coronavirus vaccines coming to Colorado soon. Here’s how it will work.
In this Thursday, May 28, 2020, file photograph, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis puts on his face...
Colorado First Gentleman Marlon Reis hospitalized for worsening symptoms
One set of remains discovered in the San Luis Valley now identified
generic
Man arrested after alleged sexual assault

Latest News

Musician Bob Dylan performs with The Band at the Forum in Los Angeles on Feb. 15, 1974.
Universal Music buying Bob Dylan’s entire song catalog
Georgia governor again rejects lawmakers replacing electors
Experts see a decline in the level of learning from some students due to the switch to remote...
Concerns grow about remote learning
Finola Ward
Missing at-risk woman last seen Saturday