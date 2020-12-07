Advertisement

Georgia again certifies election results showing Biden won

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference on Wednesday,...
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Atlanta. Georgia election officials have announced an audit of presidential election results that will trigger a full hand recount.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 12:10 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s top elections official has recertified the state’s election results after a recount confirmed once again that Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in the state.

Trump requested this recount, which is the third tally showing Biden won Georgia. State law allows a losing candidate to request a recount if the margin between the candidates is within 0.5%.

Results certified by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger last month showed that Biden led by a margin of 12,670 votes, or 0.25% of the roughly 5 million ballots cast.

An audit involving a hand count of the paper ballots also showed Biden won.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A NHS pharmacy technician at the Royal Free Hospital, simulates the preparation of the Pfizer...
First coronavirus vaccines coming to Colorado soon. Here’s how it will work.
FILE - In this May 23, 2019, file photo, a Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket, with a payload of 60...
Strange lights in the sky over Colorado Springs
In this Thursday, May 28, 2020, file photograph, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis puts on his face...
Colorado First Gentleman Marlon Reis hospitalized for worsening symptoms
One set of remains discovered in the San Luis Valley now identified
generic
Man arrested after alleged sexual assault

Latest News

A man is dead and two children are missing after a Harris County, Texas, slaying overnight.
Amber Alert canceled for 2 Texas children found safe
COVID-19 vaccinations will begin in Wales and Scotland Tuesday.
UK readies for ‘V-Day,’ its 1st shots in war on coronavirus
COVID-19 vaccinations will begin in Wales and Scotland Tuesday.
UK prepares for vaccination roll-out
Nationstar Mortgage, which operates under the brand Mr. Cooper, was ordered to repay $73...
Nationstar Mortgage to refund $73M to borrowers under order citing failure to provide services