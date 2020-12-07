Advertisement

Colorado First Gentleman Marlon Reis hospitalized for worsening symptoms

In this Thursday, May 28, 2020, file photograph, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis puts on his face...
In this Thursday, May 28, 2020, file photograph, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis puts on his face mask after a news conference.((AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File))
By KKTV
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 6:36 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Jared Polis and First Gentleman Marlon Reis tested positive for the novel coronavirus a week ago. On Sunday, the Office of the Governor released a statement saying the First Gentleman was experiencing “slightly worsening cough and shortness of breath” over the weekend.

As a precaution, the First Gentleman was taken to the hospital so his symptoms can be monitored. Governor Polis drove him to the hospital, but he is not personally experiencing any worsening symptoms at this time.

The Office of the Governor says they will provide updates on the First Gentleman’s condition as the information becomes available.

