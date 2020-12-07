Broncos show plenty of moxie in 22-16 loss to Chiefs

The Denver Broncos just about followed the blueprint for beating the Kansas City Chiefs to perfection.

They pounded away with Melvin Gordon, who piled up 131 yards rushing on just 15 carries while turning a 60-minute game into one that felt like it was 30. They picked up enough first downs to keep Patrick Mahomes and Co. off the field for long stretches, and they held the Chiefs without touchdowns on their first four forays into the red zone. They were aggressive. They were opportunistic. They were smart. They still weren’t quite good enough in a 22-16 defeat.

12/6/2020 10:44:04 PM (GMT -7:00)