Woman makes fake call to Pueblo Police to get back at ex
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 1:50 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - An ex-girlfriend with a grudge led Pueblo officers on a wild goose chase late Saturday night.
Officers surrounded a home on East 7th Street after receiving a call from a woman claiming she was hiding from her former boyfriend, who was armed and threatening to kill her.
Police quickly discerned the call was a fake.
“It turns out the caller is the ex-girlfriend of one of the residents. She reportedly resides somewhere in another state and called in the false report because she’s still having a hard time with the breakup,” Capt. Rummel said.
It wasn’t all a wasted night, however, for officers, who say the angry ex inadvertently helped them catch a wanted parole violator.
Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.