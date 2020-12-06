Woman makes fake call to Pueblo Police to get back at ex

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - An ex-girlfriend with a grudge led Pueblo officers on a wild goose chase late Saturday night.

Officers surrounded a home on East 7th Street after receiving a call from a woman claiming she was hiding from her former boyfriend, who was armed and threatening to kill her.

At 11:35 pm, officers responded to a residence on E. 7th. A female reported that she was hiding in the basement of the residence because her ex-boyfriend had a gun & was threatening to kill her. Officers surrounded the house & called people out of it & a camper in the backyard. — Tom Rummel (@PPDWatchIVCapt) December 6, 2020

Police quickly discerned the call was a fake.

“It turns out the caller is the ex-girlfriend of one of the residents. She reportedly resides somewhere in another state and called in the false report because she’s still having a hard time with the breakup,” Capt. Rummel said.

It wasn’t all a wasted night, however, for officers, who say the angry ex inadvertently helped them catch a wanted parole violator.

Lawrence Salazar in the camper behind the house. He had a warrant out of DOC’s Fugitive Extradition Unit for Parole Violation. He was arrested & booked on the warrant. pic.twitter.com/Mjwo8Qzxk4 — Tom Rummel (@PPDWatchIVCapt) December 6, 2020

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.