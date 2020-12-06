Advertisement

Pueblo man arrested for narcotics possession and warrants after traffic stop

Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 4:35 PM MST
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in custody after a traffic stop in Pueblo near the Val-U-Stay on Hudson.

At 1:35 AM on December 6th, officers spotted a car pulling out of the Val-U-Stay parking lot with no lights on. They followed the vehicle to another parking lot nearby. A man identified as Anthony Huerena then got out and began walking away, dropping some items as he did.

The officers made contact with the man and retrieved the items he had dropped, which turned out to be two bags of suspected narcotics. Officers then learned that Huerena had a no-bond felony warrant and a misdemeanor warrant. He allowed them to search the vehicle, which had fake license plates, and they found more suspected narcotics, a scale, and ammunition.

Huerena was arrested and booked for the warrants and will face additional charges for narcotics possession.

