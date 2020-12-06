One set of remains discovered in the San Luis Valley now identified

CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - One of three sets of human remains discovered in rural Colorado has been positively identified.

The remains were located last month on two separate properties in the San Luis Valley. Due to the condition they were found in, law enforcement was not able to immediately assess age or sex. A forensic odontologist was called in to help with identifications. Forensic odontologists are specially-trained dentists who use their expertise to identify unknown remains and trace bite marks to specific individuals.

Based on the forensic odontologist’s findings, one set of remains has been identified as 37-year-old Myron Martinez. Martinez was reported missing on Nov. 6; the remains were all found days later. Cause of death has not yet been determined, but foul play is suspected.

Based on court records, Martinez was a convicted sex offender.

A suspect in the case was arrested near the New Mexico/Arizona state line late last month. Adre “Psycho” Baroz faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder.

