Man arrested after alleged sexual assault

Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 6:44 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Detectives with the Domestic Violence/Adult Sexual Assault Unit are investigating an alleged sexual assault that happened in Colorado Springs.

The assault was reported at 4:15 AM on Saturday, December 5th, at a residence in the 2100 block of N. Nevada Ave. Police say a female victim had been sexually assaulted by 28-year-old Marcus Finau. The two were acquaintances. Finau fled the scene prior to police arrival, but was located after a search of the area.

Finau was arrested without incident and booked into the El Paso County Jail. He’s now facing felony charges of Sexual Assault.

This is an ongoing investigation. We’ll update the story as information is released.

