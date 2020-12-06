Hikers help extinguish small fire near the Manitou Incline

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A group of good samaritans spotted a small fire while hiking the Manitou Incline Saturday, and rushed to put it out before firefighters got to the scene.

The group included Retired Army Ranger SFC Flores and Corporal Urias from DC Fighters USA. They tell 11 News they spotted the fire near the Barr Trail parking lot after finishing their hike. They found a fire extinguisher nearby and used it until fire crews arrived.

A spokesperson for the city of Manitou Springs says firefighters with the Manitou Springs Fire Department were able to gain 100% control of the fire very quickly. They estimate only 30sqft were burned.

The cause is under investigation.

