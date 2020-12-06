Broussard runs for 301 yards, Colorado beats Arizona 24-13

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Jarek Broussard ran for a career-high 301 yards, Ashaad Clayton ran for two touchdowns and the Colorado Buffaloes stayed undefeated with a 24-13 win over Arizona on Saturday night.

Colorado is one of just two remaining undefeated teams in the Pac-12, along with USC. Arizona has lost 11 straight games dating back to last season.

The Buffaloes piled up 407 yards on the ground.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.