Broussard runs for 301 yards, Colorado beats Arizona 24-13

Colorado 4-0 on season
(KMVT)
By DAVID BRANDT
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 7:56 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Jarek Broussard ran for a career-high 301 yards, Ashaad Clayton ran for two touchdowns and the Colorado Buffaloes stayed undefeated with a 24-13 win over Arizona on Saturday night.

Colorado is one of just two remaining undefeated teams in the Pac-12, along with USC. Arizona has lost 11 straight games dating back to last season.

The Buffaloes piled up 407 yards on the ground.

