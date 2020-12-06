Advertisement

Alleged ‘mailbox bandits’ caught fleeing Teller County

The Teller County Sheriff's Office referred to the group as "Mailbox Bandits" and has accused...
The Teller County Sheriff's Office referred to the group as "Mailbox Bandits" and has accused them of stealing packages and other mail from Divide-area residents.(Teller County Sheriff's Office)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 10:39 AM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Four alleged “mailbox bandits” targeting Teller County postal boxes were captured on Highway 24 Friday evening while trying to flee the county.

The Teller County Sheriff’s Office says the situation started around 5 p.m. when deputies were called to the Woodrock subdivision in Divide on reports of mailboxes pried open. Packages and other mail had been taken.

“A passerby spotted the suspects using a metal pry bar to open the aluminum mailboxes and when the suspects spotted the witness, they fled the area. The witness called 911,” the Teller County Sheriff’s Office said.

Law enforcement from multiple agencies were notified to be on the lookout. A short time later, a deputy spotted a gray BMW speeding eastbound on Highway 24 through Woodland Park, heading in the direction of Colorado Springs.

“The suspects were boxed in by additional sheriff’s deputies and heavy traffic in front of the McDonald’s restaurant on US Highway 24, shutting down eastbound rush hour traffic for a few minutes,” the sheriff’s office said.

Two men and two women are now in custody. Their names have not been released at this time. The U.S. Postal Service is assisting with the investigation.

“We would like to say a big thank you to the witness who called and gave a description of the suspect(s) and the suspect vehicle,” the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone who believes they are missing mail or packages or anyone missing items from vehicle break-ins is advised to call TCSO at 719-687-9652 and reference case number 20-02287. Witnesses to any of the break-ins on Friday should also contact the sheriff’s office.

“The Teller County Sheriff’s Office will never stop holding criminals who prey on our communities during the holiday season accountable in the most proactive and aggressive way,” the sheriff’s office said.

