Air Force men’s basketball defeats Lamar in home opener

USAFA, Colo. (KKTV) - Falcons head coach Joe Scott notched another win at Clune Arena... a mere 16 years apart.

The Air Force men’s basketball team pulled away from Lamar in the second half, winning 59-44 in their home opener of the 2020-21 season. New head coach Joe Scott, who previously coached from 2001-04, earned his first home win back at the helm of the Falcons.

Air Force senior guard Chris Joyce tallied a career high 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting. Forward Keaton Van Soelen added 15 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists in the win.

The Falcons advance to 2-1 on the season. They travel to Drake Dec. 13 for their next contest.

