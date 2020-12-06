Air Force men’s basketball defeats Lamar in home opener
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 9:19 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
USAFA, Colo. (KKTV) - Falcons head coach Joe Scott notched another win at Clune Arena... a mere 16 years apart.
The Air Force men’s basketball team pulled away from Lamar in the second half, winning 59-44 in their home opener of the 2020-21 season. New head coach Joe Scott, who previously coached from 2001-04, earned his first home win back at the helm of the Falcons.
Air Force senior guard Chris Joyce tallied a career high 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting. Forward Keaton Van Soelen added 15 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists in the win.
The Falcons advance to 2-1 on the season. They travel to Drake Dec. 13 for their next contest.
